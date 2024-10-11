Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $83.50. Approximately 955,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,934,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Lam Research by 17.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 30.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

