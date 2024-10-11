Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,351. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 96,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.3% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.