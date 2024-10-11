Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at $43,445,146.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,322 shares of company stock worth $2,731,150. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 495,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.