LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.20.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.12.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 98.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.