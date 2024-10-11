Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 62.40%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Featured Articles

