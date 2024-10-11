Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of LTGHY stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,432. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.
About Life Healthcare Group
