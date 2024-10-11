Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTGHY stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,432. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

