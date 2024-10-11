LifePro Asset Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 93,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 2.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,639,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after buying an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $56,965,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $33.95 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.