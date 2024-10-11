LifePro Asset Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 93,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 2.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,639,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after buying an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $56,965,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $33.95 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
