LifePro Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.75 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

