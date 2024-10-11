LifePro Asset Management Buys Shares of 170,278 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 170,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth $4,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Core Scientific by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 156,162 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORZ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

