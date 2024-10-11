LifePro Asset Management Has $504,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,447,000 after purchasing an additional 451,382 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 452,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 45,445 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

