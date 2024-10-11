LifePro Asset Management Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

