LifePro Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $597.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $607.94. The firm has a market cap of $551.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

