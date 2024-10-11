LifePro Asset Management Sells 2,251 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 5,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 250,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 202,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 608.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

