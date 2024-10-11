Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,747,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,210,000 after purchasing an additional 891,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after buying an additional 121,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 204.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 92,820 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,617,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

