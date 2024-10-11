Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Evercore ISI

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

LINE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $73.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20. Lineage has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lineage stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

