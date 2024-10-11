LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after acquiring an additional 656,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

