Loop Capital Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to “Buy”

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $460.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $360.00. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

HD opened at $410.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $420.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.