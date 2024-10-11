Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Trading Down 1.7 %

LON LORD opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.46) on Monday. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 58.60 ($0.77). The firm has a market cap of £58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,540.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.36.

Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.32 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

