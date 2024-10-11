Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRYW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 127,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Lottery.com has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

