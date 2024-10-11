Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lottery.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LTRYW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 127,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Lottery.com has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Lottery.com
