LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $238.71, but opened at $244.64. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $285.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00. LPL Financial shares last traded at $242.80, with a volume of 30,123 shares.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial
LPL Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LPL Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.
