LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.93. The stock had a trading volume of 308,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,387. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $189.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.86. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,468,842.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

