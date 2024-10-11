LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB remained flat at $46.32 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 403,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,201. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.