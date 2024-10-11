LVW Advisors LLC Buys 4,321 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,438.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,263,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,175 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,192,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after buying an additional 2,046,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,941,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,284,000 after acquiring an additional 967,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,811. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

