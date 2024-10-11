LVW Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Target stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.31. The stock had a trading volume of 859,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,771. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

