LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $58,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 8.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

NYSE SAP traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.49. 272,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.25 and its 200-day moving average is $201.93. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $127.30 and a twelve month high of $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

