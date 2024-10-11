LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,302.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 486,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after buying an additional 201,955 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $84,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 124.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 244,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $211.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

