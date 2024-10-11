LVW Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,760,348,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194,357 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $840.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,234. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $573.86 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $844.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $925.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.