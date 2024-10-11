LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,523,000 after buying an additional 347,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

