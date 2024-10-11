Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 514.50 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.