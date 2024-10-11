Maiar DEX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $182,172.98 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $182,172.98 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,683.21 or 1.00017617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.000003 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $190,984.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

