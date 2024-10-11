Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and $183,743.69 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,345.97 or 1.00010281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.000003 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $190,984.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

