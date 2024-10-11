Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 724 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.23. 25,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $55.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

