Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,424,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth $75,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth $377,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 110.3% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,027,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 1,427,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

