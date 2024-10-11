Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 146.5% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.05. 215,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $266.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.