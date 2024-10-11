Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 62,252 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

