Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,931. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $199.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.81. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

