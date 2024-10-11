Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,782 Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 986,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 111,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,601 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 321,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock remained flat at $48.93 during trading on Friday. 213,056 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

