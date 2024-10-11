Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE (NYSEARCA:BUFP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE (NYSEARCA:BUFP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE Stock Performance

PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832. PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70.

