Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Update

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 203,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MGRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 912,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,991. Mangoceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,053.93% and a negative return on equity of 243.34%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.