Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $126,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,087.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 8,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

