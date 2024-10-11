Mantle (MNT) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $74.15 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.58871194 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $67,851,028.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

