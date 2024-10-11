Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 173.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 5.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

