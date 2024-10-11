Marcum Wealth LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:COP opened at $111.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

