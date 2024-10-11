Marcum Wealth LLC Has $622,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.