Marcum Wealth LLC Has $688,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

TRV stock opened at $233.20 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $243.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.69.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.89.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

