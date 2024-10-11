Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

