Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $598.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

