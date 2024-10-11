Mark David Brazeal Sells 20,280 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.97.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 954.1% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,368,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.