Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 14,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Marlowe Price Performance

MRLWF remained flat at $4.50 on Friday. Marlowe has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

