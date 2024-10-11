Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 14,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Marlowe Price Performance
MRLWF remained flat at $4.50 on Friday. Marlowe has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.
About Marlowe
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marlowe
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.