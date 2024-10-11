Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $635.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $650.00 to $635.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.36.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $534.52 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.83 and a 200-day moving average of $560.25.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

